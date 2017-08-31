Roads closed, damaged by water

Several rural roads in Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) have been affected by flooding.

As of press time today, the following road closures and damages were reported by the JDP Police Jury Office:

Atterberry Rd. ; Bebee Rd. between Carl Hoppe and Abie Fontenot roads; Bonnie Rd. to its first curve (before old RV park); Bucklin Rd. west of Elton Dr. ; Castex Landing; Clifton Rd. from Bell Rd. to La. 101; Compton Rd. from 3 Mile to Blanchard roads; Dama Landry Rd. between Koll and Grand Marais roads; Dama Landry Rd. between Koll and Dave Williams roads; Dewolf Rd. between Carl Hoppe and Newcomer roads; Elton Dr. between Doise and Tupper roads; Gro Racca Rd. west of US 165; Keystone Rd. off of La. 382 (water is reported approximately 100 yards on the eastern sides); Koll Rd. between Elton Dr. and Dama Landry Rd.; Landfill Rd.; Lyons Rd. to Bobby Rd.; Mouton Rd. off of La. 382; Newcomer Rd. from La. 383 to Bebee Rd.; Pom Roy Rd. (before and after the bridge); Potter Rd.; Roche Rd.; Rostrum Rd.; and Wild Rd.