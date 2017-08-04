Robbie Dale Fontenot

Robbie Dale Fontenot, 52, of Lake Charles was born in Jennings, on July 25, 1965 ,to Robert Fontenot and Sharlene Louviere Gotte. He was called to his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2017.

Funeral services for Robbie Dale Fontenot will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service at 10 a.m.

Robbie will be laid to rest in Millerville Cemetery.

Robbie loved the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. Robbie never met a stranger. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robbie is survived by his mother, Sharlene Gotte of Evangeline; his grandfather, Emery Louviere of Evangeline; his daughter, Hallie Fontenot of Evangeline; his granddaughter, Maylee Deshotel of Evangeline; his brother, Sem Miller of Evangeline; his two sisters, Shylyn Miller and Tessie Miller, both of Evangeline; his stepmother, Anna Fontenot; his stepbrother, Timmy Fontenot; and his two stepsisters, Suzette (Troy) Mallett and Mellissa (Scott) Craft.

Robbie was preceded in death by his father, Robert Fontenot; his daughter, Ashley Fontenot; his sister, Shellie Fontenot Miller; his grandmother, Liza Louviere; his stepfather, Bryan Gotte; his stepsister, Robin Harris; and his nephew, Trevor Scott Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations in order to cover Robbie’s funeral expenses.

