Rose Pattum Matthews

Funeral service for Mrs. Rose Matthews, 86, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Power House Church of God In Christ, with Elder Johnny Davis officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service in the church.

Burial will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Cemetery under direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.

Mrs. Matthews entered into eternal rest Sunday, Aug. 20, in her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was a longtime resident of Jennings and a member of Power House Church of God in Christ.

Survivors include her loving and devoted children; Clarence (Cynthia) Matthews Jr., Mary Mayfield, Douglas (Vivian) Matthews, Allison (Wilton) Journet and Nichole Matthews, all of Jennings, David (Tiffany) Matthews, of Elton, Cathy (Lonnie) Sylvester of Baytown, Texas., and Joseph Matthews of Columbus, Texas, and adopted granddaughter, Shantel Matthews of Houston; one sister, Jean Staten of Florida; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Words of comfort maybe expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.