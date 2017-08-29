Roxann ‘Roxy’ Rose-Lynn Barrow

It is with the greatest of sorrow and heaviest of hearts that the family of Roxann “Roxy” Rose-Lynn Barrow of Jennings announces her passing.

Funeral services for Roxann will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Reverend Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4-9 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service.

Roxann will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Roxann, the daughter of Russell and Bronwyn Barrow of Jennings, left this world on Aug. 19, 2017, in Chicago, Ill. She was 30 years old.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1987, in Lake Charles.

Roxann is best remembered for her love of laughter, theater, music, and her compassion and drive to help those she thought were in need. She will be greatly missed.

She leaves behind two sons, Cael and Draken Bellard of Lafayette; one daughter, Sofia Melendez of Jennings; her nephew and niece, Asa and Solyss Barrow of Jennings; her brother, Brenton Barrow of Vialia; and a sister, Ariel Barrow of Jennings.

She was a graduate of Jennings High School Class of 2005, was accepted into AMDA, New York, N.Y., and attended LSU at Eunice.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to offer donations or assistance can do so at http://gofundme.com/RoxannBarrow or directly to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.