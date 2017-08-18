School board doing great work

The Jeff Davis Parish School Board deserves recognition for the tireless work its people are putting into every aspect of our school district.

Last night’s news that the board had accepted its first truly balanced budget since about 2010 is a major accomplishment  considering the fledgling tax revenue, rising costs and state and federal cuts our schools have endured in recent years.

Despite all of these factors, JDP’s schools are some of the best in the state, repeatedly producing strong scores in assessments.

It does take a village to educate our children, the school board is a vital part of that family. The system may not be perfect, but local students are receiving wonderful educations that are enabling them to pursue better jobs and/or higher education upon graduation.

Every person that is part of the JDP school system is doing great work and moving our students into the future, even if they have to do it on a shoestring budget. We are certainly fortunate to be where we are today in terms of our school district.

