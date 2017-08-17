Senior Sunrise

Lake Arthur is full of many traditions and Lake Arthur High School (LAHS) seniors have a unique tradition of their own.

“Senior sunrise is a time for our class to come together and celebrate our last beginning,” said Allie Monceaux. “ It’s a time to have a little fun before we take on all the responsibilities that come with being a senior.”

This tradition has sprouted for the senior classes of LAHS during the past years. For over a decade now, the new seniors of LAHS gather at Lake Arthur Park to watch the beautiful sunrise over the lake on the first day of school.

“The senior sunrise marks the beginning of our final year in high school and all the unforgettable memories to come,” said Kassadie Broussard. “After 13 years, I’m honored and blessed to finally participate in this longtime Lake Arthur tradition.

Students in the senior class of 2017 gathered on the boardwalk to watch the sun rise on their first official day as LAHS seniors.

