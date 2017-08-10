Smart phones made us dumb

The Way I See It by Don West

While enjoying the fruits of my labor after my first year in business, I decided in 1990 that I would not be interested in using computers, nor would I ever need a computer or want a computer. Well, I think I was wrong. I will add that bit of wisdom to all the other wrong decisions I made through my years in business. The only decision that I ever made correctly was to finally listen to what God was trying to tell me, and try to follow what He taught me. I bucked His system all the time but He proved me wrong time and again. When I tried to do it my way, the wheel always came off.

The computer has become my friend and the tiny cell phone I use each day does multitudes of my daily tasks, tasks that didn’t even exist in 1990. The only problem that I see is that our smart phones make us dumb. More and more, I pick up a newspaper or read something on the computer, television or in a magazine or book (I have an electronic book), and often find spelling and grammatical errors. For example, many of the computer generation have not learned proper English usage, i.e. there, their, they’re. Yes, the English language is the most difficult language; however, it is the language that the world has chosen to be the international language. Every airport in the world demands that English is spoken in all radio communications to and from planes, control towers and ground control.

I certainly am not perfect, but my mother, rest her soul, taught us from a very young age to speak, write and spell correctly. All three of us siblings used communication skills to make our way in this world, and we can thank our dear mother for insisting that we sharpen those skills. Unfortunately, she also left me with little tolerance for those who choose to ignore those rules and regulations of proper spelling and language.

Now, don’t misunderstand, I am very guilty of slothful speech, failing to pronounce many words properly, using Cajun or country-bumpkin vernacular, or overcompensating high-brow speech. However, when it comes to writing, I find it extremely important to make sure that the placement of an object shall be there, not “their.” I find the answer to the question where to be sufficiently described as “there.” Though I may wish to display my wares, I still must have them where they can be appreciated.

If I have no sense, then it is likely I will never attain many cents, and therefore miss the enjoyment of many scents. If I am a newspaper reporter but am not aware of the answer to where are my clothes, then I will have nothing to wear. If they’re nowhere to be found, then I will appear there in the nude and their embarrassment will be completely understood.

There is no “by” in “goodbye,” but if you go by the store, you may find a great buy in the produce section, which may be by the dairy section. However, it may be better to go in the store unless you need an en, which is a printer’s measure, but you won’t find it at the inn where there was no room, so He lay in a manger, and the wise men laid their gifts before the King…

Just because computers have become the way of the world, it doesn’t mean that we can ignore or should ignore all that we have learned in the journey. Though you may text your BFF and tell them you are LMAO, make sure you haven’t shortened your brain and can still spell all that you have abbreviated.