Stupidity in a serious moment

The Way I See It by Don West

I will need confession this week because I certainly lost my temper one morning, and it would be a shame to allow a liberal tree-hugging wing-nut reporter to condemn my soul to the netherworld.

Let me explain.

There was a press conference whereby the FEMA people were notifying people of conditions in Houston (where I might mention people are running for their lives) the supplies, services, and resources that are being moved into place to assist some of those who are so desperately in need of assistance. FEMA and first responders are still in rescue mode, as there are many people trapped in rising water and this is a flood of epic levels. As a matter of fact, if you have Noah’s cell number, let him know it’s time to get the animals on board…

Well, I have to inject a little humor so I don’t take a weed eater to Washington, D.C., in an attempt to neuter that reporter.

So, the speaker is talking about disaster centers, shelters, food, emergency kitchens and medical facilities, rescue operations and vehicles, evacuations, and basically information that may be extremely important to those who were able to listen. While disseminating this very important information, they also were trying to field questions from the reporters when this wing-nut gets recognized and asks a question about all of the refineries in this part of the country, and whether or not there may be pollution from the flooding.

Don’t know if reporter was male or female, but I am pretty sure that his or her family was not treading water while waiting for a rescue vehicle.

This press conference was in Washington, where insanity runs rampant. I have to admit, I have no patience for reporters who ask questions as if they cannot hear themselves: “Oh sir, you have just watched your child run over by a freight train, how are you feeling right now?”

If you are a reporter and you ever hear yourself ask a similar question, please put down your microphone, pencil and pad or whatever weapon you have chosen to insult and assault the viewing or listening public, find the rock you crawled from under and return to it with extra rocks to make sure you don’t escape.

Meanwhile, I encourage everyone to reach out to friend, neighbor, acquaintance, or stranger and pray for all those who are in harms way. Give your time, talent, or treasures to a worthy organization that you know will be assisting those in dire need. Try to make sure your donations go to those charities that funnel most of the dollars to the cause and not to the fat cats who sit in the plush offices and around the board tables. Administrative costs that exceed 5-10 percent are not worthy of my charity dollars.

May God Bless and protect you and yours.