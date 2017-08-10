Substation obvious sign of parish growth

Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivy Woods’ plan to test the success of a substation in the Lacassine area is an incredible sign of parish growth.

For several years, we have watched the western portion of Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) expand, but now the Lacassine area appears to be bursting at the seams. The high school is being expanded to accommodate more students, even bringing back a baseball program due to demand from a growing student body. More homes are being built, bought or moved as those working in the Calcasieu industries seek to live in a rural area with strong schools. The substation, where a deputy will be available to help locals with everyday issues like filing reports, is another indicator of major growth.

Sheriff Woods told Jennings Daily News this week that the substation might not be permanent; the outcome depends on how much the community utilizes the service. Still, even testing the idea is proof that our population is growing.

And even more people are anticipated. As Sasol continues its multi-billion dollar expansions, LNG Hackberry grows and the Port Cameron preps for new business, people will continue flocking to Southwest Louisiana for work. Not all of those workers will want to live in Calcasieu, however, and will undoubtedly be seeking homes in our parish.

Such growth has the potential to greatly benefit all of us in JDP. More residents equal more tax revenue. The more people a parish has, the more businesses are likely to consider locating in that area. This leads to additional services, jobs and revenue right here in our backyard. With more services offered here, more visitors and consumers from outside the parish are likely to travel to JDP.

JDP has been experiencing a trickle of growth each year in the past decade, and it’s beginning to show.