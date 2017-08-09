Teaching myths

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

As a retired educator with over 40 years experience, I have seen the good, the not-so-good and the downright ludicrous! I have heard it all as well: the negative and positive, and truly laughable ideas people have concerning teachers and their work.

Admittedly, as with any profession, there are some bad apples. I have absolutely seen that myself. However, I sincerely believe that the majority of my fellow teachers are positive role models and dedicated professionals. I have heard the comment, “You have three months off!” so often that I immediately want to scream. Maybe once upon a time that was so, but they have had us returning to school at the beginning of August for many years now.

Then, we have all of the late hours we put in, generally done with our any compensation. No overtime pay in a teacher’s world. Sponsoring clubs and helping out with fundraising and other school-related functions are just a sampling of the little extras we educators are required to do. That doesn’t count the work brought home each night and on weekends. I seriously remember having no time for much else when the weekend came around because I was swamped with papers to grade.

Now, before someone tells me that is my job, I am quite aware. I love my job. I still feel though that we do not get paid as professionals should.

I have a picture of our family that Candace, my oldest daughter, drew when she was about 8 years old. I am pictured sitting in my lounge chair with a red ink pen in my right hand and essays in my lap. That was how I spent all of their youth.

Another myth relative to teaching is that it is easy. I am here to discount that belief. I worked hard creating lesson plans that were innovative. I started my day often with knowledge of 4 to 5 lesson plans ready to go. I spent most of my summers paying my own way through grad school and finally receiving my Specialist degree in Education. I wanted to know as much as I could to help my students accomplish their goals.

All that being said, I am saying a prayer for those dedicated teachers who give their all every day. In that prayer, I include the parents because without them and their support, we would not be able to do our jobs.

Even though I am retired, I still consider myself an educator, and I am quite proud of that fact. I am even prouder to say that my daughter teaches first grade and is an example of one of those fine teachers!

Before you decide if we teachers have it too easy, take a day to visit our classrooms. I think one would be quite surprised at all that one day of education entails. If you have a minute in your day, say a prayer for those special teachers that have made your life better. Then include those who are “in the trenches” (an expression from my favorite principal) doing the same for your children and grandchildren.

The school bells ring here in our parish this week!