Thomas ‘Tommy’ Dietz Cannon

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Dietz Cannon, 78, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in First Baptist Church, with Rev. Gary Maroney officiating and music by James Foster.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction Miguez Funeral Home.

Tommy went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 14, 2017 after being a good and faithful servant here on earth.

Tommy was born Aug. 11, 1939 in Welsh. After graduating from Jennings High School, Tommy served in the Air Force as a Jet Mechanic. After the Air Force, Tommy earned a B.A. from Louisiana College in Pineville and a B.S. and a Certificate of Physical Therapy from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. Tommy served as Director of Physical Therapy at St. Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles from 1968 to 1979. He then went into private practice in Jennings from 1979 to 2000. After closing his practice, Tommy worked with several different Home Health Agencies until his health forced him to retire.

Tommy resided at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, which became his home in June of 2017. His family would like to thank the staff at the VA Home and Lamm Hospice for their enduring generosity and exceptional tender love and care.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marian Hartwell Cannon; one daughter, Marlo Cannon Touchet and her husband Bryan Touchet; one son, Daniel Dietz Cannon; one sister, Elizabeth Eastman; and one brother, Michael Cannon and his wife Carol; one sister-in-law, Diane Cannon; and three grandchildren, Blake Prejean, Kylie Touchet and Cannon Touchet.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Dietz and Margaret Elizabeth Cannon; one brother, Keith Cannon; and one brother-in-law, Frank Eastman.

Pallbearers will be his nephews, Scott Dietz, Cade Eastman and Ty Ellender; his grandson, Blake Prejean; and son-in-law, Bryan Touchet.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Services of Southwest LA, 3006 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.

