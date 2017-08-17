Two petition for Welsh mayor’s recall

WELSH – A petition to recall Mayor Carolyn Louviere was filed with the Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 2.

The petitioners are residents Jeanell Jackson Vital and Calvin David Spriggings.

The mayor said she was surprised by the petition, because Vital never indicated she had issues with Louviere’s performance. The mayor said while she knows who Spriggings is, she does not know him personally.

“I do not feel that I have done anything wrong, and I believe most of the citizens in this town support me,” she said. “But I do realize that the residents have the right to file this petition. I feel like I am a target. Every week it is something.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, recall petitioners have 180 days from the date the petition is filed to collect a minimum of 689 signatures from the town’s registered voters. If those signatures are secured, a recall election would be held.

Meanwhile, a committee of residents seeking to recall Alderman Colby Perry has until Oct. 10 to collect its own group of 689 signatures.