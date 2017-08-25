Wilfred Henry Abshire

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Wilfred Henry Abshire, 89, of Hayes announces his passing from this life on Aug. 23, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at L&H Hall in Hayes on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at 3 p.m., with Reverend Roger Trahan officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at L&H Hall in Hayes beginning on Friday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. and continuing until the time of his service at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Wilfred was born in Jennings to Leo Abshire and Ozor Abshire on July 6, 1928. Wilfred loved working on lawnmowers as well as watching Western movies and “Walker, Texas Ranger.” He also loved spending time with all of his family and friends. Wilfred will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Wilfred is survived by his four grandchildren, Nathan Doucet of Hayes, Hunter Doucet of Hayes, Antoine Doucet, III of Florida and Cody Doucet of LeBleu Settlement; his daughter-in-law, Melissa Doucet of Hayes; and his sister, Tavia Benoit of Hayes.

Wilfred was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ozor Abshire; his beloved wife, Emily Benoit Abshire; and his son, Antoine Doucet, Jr.

