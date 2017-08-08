Wyatt gets his wish

Wyatt Doucet, 7, of Jennings, was finally granted his wish to have his own diabetic alert service dog.

Doucet was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, commonly known as juvenile diabetes, at only three years old. He and his parents have been on a journey, from diagnosis to present day, monitoring the young patient’s blood glucose levels.

“He’s been checking his own blood sugar since he was three, been using a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) since he was only four and been on an insulin pump for two years since he was five,” said his mother, Monique Doucet. “Although many times the CGM is accurate, there are times when it is not. His father and I have to check his levels often, including during the night, as they can fluctuate while he sleeps. Having a dog will not only make all of our lives easier, but will also be able to alert on Wyatt’s levels much quicker than we could.”