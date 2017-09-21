Alice Jane Broussard McFarland

Alice Jane Broussard McFarland, 81, of Lake Charles entered the Gates of Heaven on Sept. 18, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will resume Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at 9 a.m. and last until the processional to the church for services.

Burial will be held in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Alice was born Sept. 22, 1935 in Lake Arthur to Eddie and Alice Broussard, the eighth of eight children (“the baby”, as she loved to be called).

Jane was a resident of The Verandah, where she loved visiting with her friends who became like family.

Left behind to treasure her memory are her children, Michael McFarland and wife Jackie, Duane McFarland and wife Liz, Jennifer Nichols and husband John and Greg McFarland and wife Walynn; her beloved brother, Claude Broussard and his loving wife, Wilma; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a very special caregiver, Demetrius Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Alice Broussard; and her loving husband, Floyd E. McFarland.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.