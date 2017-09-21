Barbara Ann Lewis

A Memorial Celebration of Life for Barbara Ann Lyons Lewis, 80, of Jennings will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Semien-Lewis Mortuary Church Chapel, with Pastor Johnny R. Davis officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.

Mrs. Lewis entered into eternal rest Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in her residence.

She was a native of Jennings and a member of Power House Church of God In Christ. She was employed 30-plus years as a nurse at Jennings American Legion Hospital. She was also employed at Jeff Davis Living Center and the Guesthouse.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Stacy (John) Lewis McClelland Gordon of Jennings; four grandchildren, Chessica (Natron Sr.) McClelland Pilote, Denay Angelle McClelland and Tyrone Levil, Jr.; four great-grandchildren; and her brother and sister-in-law, Dewey (Marcelene) Lewis of Lake Charles and Margie Renee Moses of Jennings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Bluddy Lewis Sr., her parents; and three children.

