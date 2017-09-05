Brothers hold lemonade fundraiser to benefit flood victims

WELSH – Two young brothers here have begun fundraising efforts to help Texas evacuees who have sought refuge in Jeff Davis Parish.

Abram Powell, 6, and four-year-old Elliot Powell decided to open up a lemonade stand Sunday afternoon in front of their home on Harris Street in Welsh. Their grandmother, Barbara Matt, said the boys made the decision after learning their father, Casey, had been an evacuee in September 2005 during Hurricane Rita.

“Their parents recently had a conversation with them about the flood victims who have evacuated their homes in Texas, and are staying here in the parish,” she said. “They were telling the boys how these people lost their homes, just as their dad and his mother had lost theirs in Creole during Rita.”