Call them what they are

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

“Why is it when a man rapes a little girl, he goes to jail, but when a woman rapes a boy, she had a breakdown?” CNN talker Nancy Grace once asked. I seldom share her thoughts but on this topic, I have the same question.The law seems to show leniency on adult women who have sexual relationship with teenage boys. Society does, too.

Friday, Louisiana State Police announced that Breaux Bridge police officer Craig David, 29, was accused of an improper relationship with a 16-year-old girl. He was charged with carnal knowledge, computer aided solicitation of a minor and malfeasance in office.

Some of the comments from online readers included the following:

“Sick pervert.”

“That poor child. She is forever damaged.”

“Creep.”

Meanwhile, Thursday in Arkansas, high school teacher Jessie Goline, 25, was charged with first-degree sexual assault after having sex with four students. The comments beneath her story?

“When I was in junior high, we had a science teacher that was having sex with students. No, unfortunately, I wasn’t one of them.”

“Incentive program.”

“Fire her, but prison seems harsh. Maybe some mental counseling. These boys knew exactly what they were doing.”

That last comment was actually written by a woman.

It’s basic biology that males tend to be more sexual than females but I fail to understand how any adult can defend one of their peers having sex with a kid. Think of yourself during your high school years. Even in your senior year, how much of an adult were you? How mature were you?

Many boys in these situations willingly participate but girls do, too. But when these high schoolers are years down the road — especially once they have children who reach the age they were when the student-teacher affair happened — will they still feel like it was a consensual relationship? Like their teacher was just another boyfriend or girlfriend? Or will these people realize, “I was just a kid, and he/she seduced me anyway.”

A 2015 Reuters study of the longterm impact of improprieties between male students and female teachers found that victims suffered depression, low self-esteem and difficulty maintaining relationships.

“Those problems are sometimes compounded by confusion and guilt over whether they are actually victims since their adolescent bodies involuntarily respond to physical contact,” Reuters reported.

Still, some men refuse to believe a teenage boy can be a victim of their female teacher.

In the same report, Reuters wrote that in Pennsylvania, 35-year-old Erica Ginnetti was sentenced to jail for 30 days for having sex with a 16-year-old student.

The male judge presiding over the case, Garrett D. Page, said, “What young man would not jump on that candy?”

Could you imagine the fury if Page, or a female judge, would have said the same about a female student and a 35-year-old man?

Any adult, whether male or female, who targets teenagers for sexual relationships is a predator. If society refuses to recognize this, what can we expect from our judicial system?