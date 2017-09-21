Church hosting outdoor movie night

ity mission to help strengthen family bonds, Bethel Christian Church is hosting a free movie night event for the public.

Lead Pastor Blaine St. Germaine said this is just one of the many ways the church is doing what they can to encourage and help families find more opportunities to spend together.

“This isn’t just for our church members,” he said. “It’s also for the public. We’ve seen larger communities hold events like this and the people responded well to it, so we wanted to try it here in our community.”

St. Germaine said in today’s busy routine, many families have trouble finding ways to spend quality time together.

“Our mission at Bethel is to make Jennings the best it can be, so we want to do things like this to help families have those opportunities,” he said. “When life gets busy, it’s the family time that’s often sacrificed first, so we try to be intentional to offer things families can do together that don’t cost anything. They can just come and enjoy time together for an evening of good wholesome family fun and community fellowship.”