Crader

Amos Crader and Sara Regan of Evangeline announce the birth of their daughter, Brylie Paige Crader, born on July 23, 2017, at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Brylie weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long at birth.

She was welcomed home by her brother, Acen Crader, and her sister, Adyson Crader, both of Jennings.

Maternal grandparents are Julia Cherry and Steve Cherry, both of Hathaway, and Tommy Regan of Kinder.

Paternal grandparents are Amos Crader Sr. of Mermentau and Linda Bourgeois of Crowley.

Great-grandparents are Anita and Francis Godbout of Fort Worth, Texas.

Godparents are Cody Jones of Pineville, Jennifer Allen of Jennings and Rhea Deshotel of Sulphur.