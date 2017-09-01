Darlene Ann Trahan

LAKE ARTHUR – A gathering of family and friends for Ms. Darlene Ann Trahan, 58, of Lake Arthur, will be held Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, beginning at 9 a.m.

Prayer and rememberance will begin at 10 a.m. in First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, with Rev. Jered Thomas hosting.

Ms. Trahan moved to Lake Arthur from Baton Rouge 15 years ago. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake Arthur.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Laura Emanuel of Denham Springs and Sherry Hutchinson of Lake Arthur; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Roy Trahan and Lois Marie Dugas Trahan.

