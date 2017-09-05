Deborah ‘Debbie’ Ann Drevier

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Drevier was born on July 20, 1958, to Ernest Courcy and Shirley Beauregard Courcy in Lawrence, Mass. She entered into enteral rest on Sept. 1, 2017.

Debbie’s family is following out her wishes to be cremated. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date.

She dedicated her life to taking care of others. Debbie loved to work on crosswords, anything to do with plants, and watch TV. She also loved spending time with her beloved dog, Sadie. Debbie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Robert Drevier of Jennings; her daughter, Jessica Herrick of Georgia; and brothers, David Courcy of Massachusetts and Richard “Ricky” Courcy of Maine.

Debbie now rejoices in heaven with her parents, Ernest and Shirley Courcy.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.