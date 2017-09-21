Don’t jump

People are leaping, not jumping, off the Coach Orgeron bus at record pace after LSU’s 37-7 blowout loss to Mississippi State last Saturday night, but it should be expected of Tiger fans, right?

By now everyone should be used to the praising of the next coming while winning, only to deem him a failure with horns a week following a loss. It’s been seen with Les Miles for 11 tough years, and it won’t stop with any other football coach at Louisiana State University.

Even the great immortal Nick Saban was questioned while with the Tigers. Could anyone believe that now? “Lil Nicky” getting questioned by a fan or media reporter in Baton Rouge today? They might get plastered with the unopened Coca-Cola that sits nice and pretty on his podium every week.

The point is, no one will ever be good enough for LSU in the end because some just don’t understand teams can’t win every weekend. It’s that simple. Dan Mullen and Mississippi State came in with an amazing game plan and just simply outclassed LSU on that Saturday. But fans are now saying the Tigers will be lucky to win 5 games or even become bowl eligible just a mere 3 weeks into the season. Do these so-called fans know how long it takes for an incoming college freshman to adjust to the speed of what they now see, instead of what they played in high school the season before?

Bringing along a program takes time and a lot of coaching. LSU does have a lot of young talent and they always will. But when you are forced to play 22 18-year-old true freshmen throughout the season, there will be some lumps that may take some time to work out.

Orgeron is not a bad football coach or recruiter by any means, and whether he’s a good head coach at LSU is still to be seen. But don’t shred the guy after a loss to a good SEC opponent. Always remember Saban lost to a bad UAB team when he first took over the LSU program.