EARLY SEASON WAR: No. 7 Dogs head to Iowa for showdown with No. 1 Jackets

IOWA – Last season the undefeated Jennings Bulldogs made the short trek down Interstate-10 to battle the Iowa Yellow Jackets for the district 4-3A crown in Week 10. In 2017, the affair won’t have to wait so long to take place.

The two top-10 rivals are both set to open district play Friday night when the Dogs again have to travel to Jesse Cady Memorial Stadium for a clash of early-season unbeatens in the Jennings Daily News Game of the Week. The Jackets are unblemished at 3-0 with wins over Crowley, Kinder and Sam Houston and are currently ranked No. 6 in the LSWA combined 3A polls. When the LHSAA released their first 3A non-select power ratings earlier this week, Iowa was sitting at No. 1. Although some faces have changed, including at the head coaching position where Tommy Johns has taken over for Sean Richard, the Jackets return a host of offense weapons from their 2016 3A Quarterfinal squad. The Dogs come in ranked No. 9 in the LSWA polls, and No. 7 in the 3A non-select power ratings.

“You look at their offense and they have weapons everywhere all over the field. It all starts with (Dyami) Huntsberry at quarterback, and he’s a guy who can hurt you with both his legs and his arm,” said Jennings Head Coach Rusty Phelps. “He gets out of the pocket well and can make just about any throw on the field, so you have to worry about containing him but at the same time know he can still beat you with his arm once he gets moving.”

Huntsberry picked apart 5A Sam Houston last week to the tune of over 210 yards through the air .And although they lost standout flanker Andre Sam to McNeese State, Phelps talked about the number of guys Huntsberry still has to get the ball to. Seniors Cole Fleming and Marka’il Nixon, along with speedster Garren Richard, combine to comprise one of the top receiving corps in all of 3A.

“There isn’t any drop off at that position whatsoever, even with Andre graduating and moving on to McNeese,” said Phelps. “Fleming, Nixon and Richard are all guys who have tremendous speed and catch the football extremely well. They definitely can put pressure on a secondary, so we will have to be very aware of where those kids are all night long.”