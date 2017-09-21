Eddie ‘Butch’ Michael Batiste, Jr.

Funeral services for Eddie “Butch” Batiste, Jr., 71, of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at 11 a.m.. with Reverend Gerald Perkins officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. until the time of his service.

Eddie will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.

Butch was born in Jennings on July 30, 1946, to Eddie Batiste, Sr. and Ida Mae Simon Batiste. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Sept. 9, 2017. Butch graduated from Jefferson Davis Parish Training High School. As a youngster, Butch attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. But as a young man, he moved to Houston, Texas, and then to Chicago, Ill. He worked in the construction industry and loved to build things. He also loved to travel and cook for family and friends. Butch was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Eddie is survived by his son, Eddie Michael Batiste III of Chicago, Ill.; his daughter, Tonia Batiste Thomas (Andrew) of Chicago, Ill.; his ex-wife, Linda Hall of Chicago, Ill.; his five grandchildren, Kimya, Brittany, Edward, Joaquin and Maxwell; his special niece and sole caregiver, Angela South (Fred); his nieces, Deborah, Francine, Ann and Cicely; his nephews, Ricky, Mark, Tim, Herman, Sherman, Don Keith, Gary, Reginald, Patrick, Kevin and Jerold; as well as a host of great nieces, great nephews and other relatives and friends.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Ida Batiste, Sr.; his daughter, Kimberly Batiste; two brothers, Hebert and Jules Batiste; and four sisters, Verna Payne, Magadalene June Batiste, Jane Ethel Batiste and Constance Green.

The Batiste family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their love and support. Special thanks to the staff of Kinder Nursing Home and Memorial Hospital of Lake Charles, as well as thanks to Matthews and Son Funeral Home for their comforting service and all their help and assistance.

