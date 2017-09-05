Edith Elizabeth Edalgo Deaville

A Mass of Christian burial for Edith Elizabeth Edalgo Deaville of Iota will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, from 2:30-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, from 8 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Edith will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Edith was born on Nov. 9, 1935, in Elton to Theodore Edalgo and Ethel Tupper Edalgo. She entered into enteral rest on Aug. 31, 2017. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Edith loved to travel and go out to eat and her favorite time of year was Christmas time, when she could go out and see all of the beautiful lights. She also loved spending time and visiting with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

Edith is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Fontenot (Mike) of Jennings and Brenda Mowrey of Iota; her eight grandchildren, Shawntel, Courtney, Jayme, Joshua, Hannah, Nichole, Shannon and Bronlyn; her 23 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and her two sisters, Joyce Daigle of Evangeline and Loyce Benard of Jennings.

Edith now rejoices in heaven with her parents, Theodore and Ethel Tupper Edalgo; her beloved husband, Robert Deaville; her son, Edward Ray Deaville; her grandson, Dustin Johnson; her great-grandchild, Lauren Fontenot; her sister, Arlene Stakes; and her brother, Ray Edalgo.

Carrying Edith to her final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Joshua Fontenot, Byron Duhon, Aaron Fruge, Joshua LaPoint, Scott Royer and Bryce Royer. Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Cormier, and Jean Paul Barbier.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.