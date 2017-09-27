Edward Tremaine Sanders

Funeral services for Edward Tremaine Sanders, 24, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Father Jude Fernando officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church from 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, until time of funeral service, with a rosary recited at 9 a.m.

Burial will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Mr. Sanders entered into eternal rest in Clearlake, Texas, as a result of an automobile accident.

He was a resident of Dickerson, Texas.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Shemyria Simon; two sons, Elijah Jermaine Sanders and Edward Tremaine Sanders, Jr., both of Dickerson; two brothers; Derrick James (Uranthia) Riggs, Sr. of Houston, Texas, and Lynell (Brianna) Simon, Jr.; one sister, Kimberly Marie Riggs of Pasadena, Texas; his devoted mother, Monical Denese Simon, of Jennings; his father, Edgar H. Sanders, Sr., of Texas City, Texas; and his grandmother, Margurite (Maggie) Riggs of Jennings.

