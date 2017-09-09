Eula Mae Ortego

A Mass of Christian burial for Eula Mae Ortego, 94, of Jennings will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Evangeline on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Paul Lafleur officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, from 2:30-9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Eula will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery.

Eula was born in Thornwell on Jan. 19, 1923, to Willie Beard and Amentha Fontenot. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 6, 2017.

Eula was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Ladies Alter Society. Eula loved to sew, as well as attend church. Most of all, Eula loved spending time with her family and friends. Eula was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eula is survived by her two daughters, Juanita O. Morvant and Jacalyn M. Trahan (Darrel); her son, Michael J. Ortego (Janice); her sister, Ruby Lavergne; as well as nine grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and seven great great-grandchildren.

Eula was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Amentha Beard; her husband, Rufus Ortego; her four brothers; one sister; one grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, David Morvant.

