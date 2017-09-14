Fenton updates construction progress

FENTON – Officials here discussed the updated progress regarding the upcoming construction of a public pavilion, as well as the community center.

Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn of Fenton Police Department (FPD) approached the council to provide an update on the status of the pavilion.

“With the mayor and chief pushing non-stop on the construction of this pavilion, it’s well on its way and will probably be up and ready to go in approximately six weeks,” he said. “This will be a very nice addition to our community and will be open to the people of Fenton, as well as a place where we will be able to host many events.”