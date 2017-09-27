Fontenot

Dustin and Shannon (Fruge) Fontenot of Jennings announce the birth of their son, Grayson Ray, born Aug. 24, 2017, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital-Gauthier Campus.

Grayson weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces at birth and was 22 1/2 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his brother, Hayden Paul Fontenot of Jennings.

Maternal grandparents are Robbie and Becky Fruge of Jennings.

Paternal grandparentsare the late Dr. Nathan Fontenot, Jr. and Jean Fontenot of Jennings.

Great-grandparents are the late Dr. H.A. Hanley, the late Judean Hanley, the late Beulah Marcantel, the late Robert Fruge, the late Gene Fontenot and Nathan Fontenot Sr. of Bell City, Jenny Lee of Welsh, and Lee LeBlanc of Baton Rouge.

Godparents are Megan Boudreaux of Jennings and Nathan Fontenot III of Lake Charles.