George Foster, Jr.

George Foster, Jr., 90, was called home on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Elton.

Visitation will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at the church.

Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery in Elton under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

George was a native of Napoleonville and lived in Elton for 59 years. He was a Navy veteran. He was educated in Assumption Parish in the public school system. He served in the United States Navy for four years.

He attended Southern University in Baton Rouge and received his Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Elementary Education. He received his Master’s Degree Plus 30 from McNeese State University. He loved math and science. He was an educator for 42-plus years in Jeff Davis Parish and three years in Assumption Parish. He came to Jeff Davis in 1958, where he taught at the segregated Katie B. Thomas High in Elton, then at Elton High after integration. He retired as a math, science and social studies teacher from Elton High in 1986, then went to Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lake Charles for one year. He substituted at Northside Junior High School, taught night school to adults at Elton High, taught at a Lake Arthur alternative school for dropouts for 10 years, then went back to Northside Junior High School. He served on the city council for many years.

He was a mentor to countless individuals in the community. He received numerous awards and recognition of achievements during his lifetime. He was an example to his family, church members and community. He was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend.

Left behind to treasure his beloved memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Mrs. Berda Batiste Foster; his children; Cedric (Melinda) Foster of Lafayette, Mark (Martha) Foster of San Bernardino, Calif., Jessica Foster (Anthony) of Houston, Texas, Nadine (John) Gabriel of Lafayette and Jarrod (Tiffany) Foster of Geismar; four sisters; Mary Louise Johnson of Baton Rouge, Rebecca Johnson Berry of Westwego, Mary Lee Johnson Carter of Marrero and Albertha Johnson of Westwego; one brother, Harold Johnson of Marrero; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Gobert of Elton and Dorothy Edwards of Covina, Calif.; one brother-in-law, James Batiste of Tucson, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Foster Sr. and Josephine Foster Johnson; his brothers; Clarence Johnson, Issac Johnson, Luke Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Abraham Foster and Kenneth Foster; and his sisters; Ivory Mae Rosenthal and Alberta Johnson.