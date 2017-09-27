Jacqueline Mae ‘Pete’ Breaux Francois

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Jacqueline Mae Breaux Francois announces her passing from this life on Sept. 21, 2017 at the age of 52.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at 7 p.m., with Brother Jake Hodge officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home today, Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. until the time of her service.

Jacqueline was born in Jennings to James Telesmar Breaux and Beatrice Young on Oct. 7, 1964. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jacqueline is survived by her son, Shannon Breaux (Desiree) of St. Martinville; her three daughters, Chastie Breaux of Carencro, Nina Melgoza of Duson and Amber Vincent of Lacassine; her sister, Dora Breaux of Kinder; and her 15 grandchildren, Ansley, Tibby “Bub”, Jaxton, Landry, Shannon Jr., Damian, MadiLynn, Letitia, Matthew, Juliana, Adrian, Cruzito, Patricia, Juan and Bella.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, James Breaux and Beatrice Young; her grandchild, Allyson; her brother, Joseph Breaux; and her sister, Patricia Breaux.

