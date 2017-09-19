Jennings Lions Club Triathlon winners announced

The Jennings Lions Club held its eighth annual triathlon and was met with a banner turnout. The triathlon began at 8 a.m. at The Health and Fitness Center of Jeff Davis Parish on Sunday, Sept. 17, and welcomed approximately 50 participants from all over southwest Louisiana, including three from Ainsley’s Angels of America, a non-profit group aiming to build awareness about America’s special needs community through inclusion in all aspects of life.

Triathlon participants began with a 200-meter swim at the fitness center, followed by a 10-mile bike ride to Roanoke and back and concluded with a 5K run/walk through Jennings.

The overall triathlon winner and first place winner for the male division was Chris Van Way of Carencro. The first place winner for the women’s division was Stephanie Moss of Lake Charles.