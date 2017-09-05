JFD aids efforts to feed evacuees

Members of the Jennings Fire Department (JFD) joined forces with St. George Fire Protection District (SGFPD) of Baton Rouge in an effort to feed masses of Texas evacuees displaced from Hurricane Harvey.

“We were invited to help the St. George to help feed approximately 4,500 evacuees and first responders, as well as members of Cajun Navy 2016 and the Louisiana National Guard,” said JFD firefighter operator Johnny Navarre. “They contacted us here at the department and asked if we could go help. We didn’t hesitate. A group of us got together, including some off-duty firefighters and people from in town who volunteered, and we went over to lend a hand.”