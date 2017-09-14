Kendrick Adam Damone Savoie

It is with sadness the family of Kendrick Adam Damone Savoie announces that he left his earthly life on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.

Funeral services honoring Kendrick’s life will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at noon, with Pastor Adam Stevens officiating.

The family has requested that visitation begin on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the time of his service.

Kendrick will be laid to eternal rest in Peterson Cemetery in Jennings.

Kendrick was born in West MonroeA to Sherry Savoie and Colin Williams on April 1, 1993. Kendrick was an entrepreneur in music. Music was his passion. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kendrick leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Sherry Savoie of Irving, Texas; his father, Colin Williams of Bennettsville, S.C.; two daughters, A’rielle Stewart of Des Moines, Wash., and Imonie Savoie of Dallas, Texas; his two brothers, Keion Fountain of Dallas, Texas, and Colinje Wildridge of Kansas City, Kan.; his five sisters, Chianti Freeman of Mansfield, Texas, Kennedi Savoie of Irving, Texas, Caylin Williams of Lake Charles, Brooklyn Blanchard of Nashville, Tenn., and Ke’asia Wilfred of Lake Charles; his maternal grandparents, Carl and Madelyn Denise Benoit and Reginald Williams; his paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Deetta Alexander; as well as numerous other extended family and friends.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.