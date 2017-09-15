Maintaining grace under fire

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

Everyone is damaged, broken and hurting in some intimate and personal way. How we each deal with our own damage or the brokenness of others is a testament to our character. We have the power to control how we will react to the circumstances around us.

As I write this, I’m painfully aware of all the ways I did not live out these very words over the past two weeks. One of my own personal challenges lately is trying to properly respond when God wants to work through me. More often than we realize, being open to His perfect will means more than just passively reacting. Sometimes we are also required to actively participate in His great plans.

“Use me, God. Help me to bless others.”

Unfortunately, much like when we pray for patience, this prayer is often answered with painful growth opportunities, rather than the instant, pleasant way we might imagine prayer should be answered. We’re not going to just magically say the right words to make everything better for some poor suffering soul. It doesn’t work that way. Sometimes to bless others, we are put in difficult positions where grace and humility are necessary, and we must put our personal thoughts, feelings or pride aside, no matter how justified we think we are entitled to feel. Blessing others isn’t always convenient or even pleasant, and that’s something we often forget. If we only want to be a blessing when it’s easy, then where’s the challenge in that? Grace and humility are best displayed when it’s inconvenient and even painful. I’m reminded of this when I read about Job.

One of the lessons I teach my children is to keep their cool in a difficult situation. If they think they are dealing with unpleasant people now, wait until they are adults. I tell them to think of their personal resolve as a muscle; the more you work it, the stronger it gets. It takes practice to endure difficult situations, and difficult people, while maintaining a degree of compassion, forgiveness and understanding.

However, when we are stressed out, tired or busy, or quite frankly, because we’ve checked out for the day and simply don’t want to deal with someone else’s problems, we forget this. In our own anxiety, we forget to have patience with others. In this business, my day rarely ends at 5 o’clock and I often receive phone calls, text messages, emails and even Facebook messages (my least favorite, even when I myself am forced to resort to such measures), long after I’ve left the office. I don’t always like it, but this is just something that comes with the territory. Sometimes, for my own peace and sanity, I need to detach and avoid these interactions.

Recently, I’ve found myself dealing with a variety of issues outside of my normal comfort zone, and I use the term “comfort zone” loosely. I learned a long time ago there is very little actual comfort in the journalistic field in general. For us, “comfort” roughly translates to, “less than average chaos.” While attempting to fall back into my daily groove after a blissfully relaxing vacation week with family, I found myself in the shadow of harsh public scrutiny and criticism; repeatedly and in a short period of time. Although the dissatisfaction was understandable, and as sympathetic as I am to the emotional turmoil of others, everyone has their limits, and I know when I reached mine. I could almost physically feel the exact moment when all my normal positivity, grace and poise flew out the window, and I had had enough.

When all was said and done, I somehow found the opportunity to steal a silent moment to myself, and had my own little “come to Jesus” meeting.

“I know everything is for your glory, God,” I prayed. “I know this is a test and I’m pretty sure I’m failing miserable because right now, I most definitely do not feel much love for my fellow man. I’m equally as sure that’s not how you want me to be.”

At that moment, I heard these words resonate in my heart, “have as much grace with others when they are hurting, as I have had with you.”

I then thought of all the times I shouted out to my maker in anger and pain, and He still continued to love and bless me. At that moment, I realized my lesson.

“Have as much grace with others when they are hurting, as I have had with you.”

That’s just what it’s like in my little world.