Making Room: Jennings shelter preparing to take in rescued pets

People all over Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana have been displaced or flooded in from the wrath of Hurricane Harvey this past week, but another cause is helping animal shelters around Louisiana make room for displaced puppies and kittens that may start coming in.

Area animal rescuer Cynthia Stagg explained that through the help of local rescue organizations, six shelters, including the city shelter in Jennings, will be flying dogs from Lafayette to California to open room for animals that may pop up from Texas and western Louisiana.

“Just like firefighters, first responders and policemen make their way into the flooded areas to help out, so do animal rescue groups. So we are expecting the animals to start making their way over here once access to Louisiana becomes easier,” said Stagg. “Just yesterday we were able to send 11 dogs from the Jennings shelter to get prepared to fly out to California on Tuesday. They will get shots, be dewormed and receive heartworm testing before they leave. By being able to send them to other shelters, it keeps from having to euthanize dogs to make room.”