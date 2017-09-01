Media doing poor job with Harvey

In what was one of the most tragic and horrific natural disasters in the Gulf Region, Hurricane Harvey is still causing hurt and loss to people along the Texas and Louisiana coast.

In an area of the United States that has become accustomed to these types of disasters and the catastrophic damage they bring, it’s also horrible to see the media and internet influence outside help with false pictures, statements or information. It’s something that started almost 12 years ago when Katrina and Rita hurt the Louisiana coastline. Social media outlets preying on innocent victims in order to break news that really isn’t occurring may help up their status in the Facebook world, but it fails to shed light on what is really occurring.

As terrible as it was for New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, people who suffered complete loss up-and-down the Mississippi coast were almost forgotten about because of the dire situation in the Crescent City. New Orleans earned better ratings.

Houston is no doubt devastated, however so are Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange. Victims are flooded in homes with no access to water, food or ways to get out. What about where the storm originally made landfall in Rockport? Nobody is talking about the fact that Harvey ripped apart that community.

Photos of sharks supposedly swimming down interstate, levees allegedly breaching or arguments on whether Joel Osteen should be taking in refugees or not have been put ahead of covering the coming together of all people in a time of need and desperation.

Disasters should not be about how to make a dollar.