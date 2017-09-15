Officials: Mosquito population declining

ry meeting, Jeff Davis Parish Mosquito Abatement District Director Robert Tonn and Assistant Director Heath Deese approached the jury to discuss how the recent increase in rain affected the local mosquito population, as well as how the district is managing that increase.

“The past two weeks have been very busy,” said Tonn. “But now, we’ve noticed a dramatic decrease in the mosquito population through the light traps.”

Tonn said although the mosquito population had increased significantly during the two-week span from Sept. 1 through 13, prior to that time the population had been maintained and is now beginning to return to a normal level.

“From January to August of 2017, we collected 81,239 mosquitos and used 4,794 gallons of chemical to treat 714,723 total acres,” explained Tonn.