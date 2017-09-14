ONE OF THE ELITE: Hargrave inducted into LAHS Athletic Hall of Fame

LAKE ARTHUR – Humble, hard-working, dedicated and a great role model. These are just a few of the words used to describe recent Lake Arthur High School (LAHS) Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Trent Hargrave. The school formally introduced Hargrave into its athletic fraternity last Friday night at the Tigers’ 2017 football opener against Pickering with a ceremonial banquet before the contest and a presentation at halftime.

The 2012 LAHS alumnus just graduated Cum Laude with a degree in civil engineering from McNeese State University in 2017, and is now employed by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. In lieu of his numerous on-field achievements and many recognitions, Hargrave spoke emotionally about being introduced into the prestigious LAHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

“This is one of the most humbling experiences I can imagine. To know that you are joining some of the most elite athletes this school has ever had is just such an unbelievable honor,” said Hargrave about his induction. “It just goes to show that all the hard work, sweat and tears all paid off. I tried to always have the mindset to do the best with my abilities and play with the intent to win in anything we did.”