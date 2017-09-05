Peggy J. Livaudais Burger

After a long three-year struggle with cancer, Peggy J. Livaudais Burger passed peaceful in her sleep on Sept. 2, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 3-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.

Visitation will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 10:30 a.m.

Peggy will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

She attended Jennings High School Class of 1958. She Attended Morgan Trade School in Jennings, where she met and fell in love with Bernard L. “Gary” Burger. They were married Sept. 21, 1957.

Peggy was affectionately known as “Nanny Peggy” to many. She was that person anyone could confide in, she was that “favorite aunt” to all who knew her, whether they were blood kin or not. Her hobbies included cooking, camping and fishing, but her favorite hobby was doing ceramics with her longtime friends Donna O’toole and Ann Cook (affectionately known as “Peggy’s li’l dummy”) at Ceramics of Conroe the last 17 years and made many friends there. She shared her love of ceramics by making each family member a special Christmas ornament given every year made by her with lots of love. After her illness made it too difficult for her to continue that special tradition she began all those years ago, it didn›t stop. Her family would like to thank Ms. Donna and all involved at the shop who have carried on that tradition for her these last three years.

After retiring from Houston US Postal Service in 1992, she and Gary moved to their Lake Conroe “Camp” in Willis, Texas. She enjoyed cooking for all who came to visit and stay for weeks at a time. They taught many how to swim and water ski at Lake Conroe. She also enjoyed hosting a yearly 4th of July celebration at their home on Lake Conroe until three years ago, when the event was moved to her nephew’s and niece’s home down the road from their home.

Though she never had children of her own, she was a strong influence to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and they were all thankful for her kindness and caring toward them anytime they were in need. She will be greatly missed by many.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years, Bernard (Gary) Burger; her sisters, Debbie (Willard) Henry of Midland and Denise (Wendall) Comeaux of Hathaway; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nephews and nieces, also.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Duhon; her brother, Darrell Jimmy Hammons, Sr.; her great-niece, Erynn Lee Hebert; and her mother-in-law, Grace Trahan.

The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice of Conroe, Texas, for caring for Peggy so dearly these last six months as if she were one of their own family members. Special Thanks to Tawny, Vickie, Jackie, Tiffany, Adrian, Telly and Chaplin Marty who helped get her Last “Hoot-in-Nanny” gathering put together on July 8 to help say her goodbyes to those close to her. She enjoyed the Hwy. 105 Band from Conroe who helped celebrate her day, also.

Those carrying her to her final resting place will be Jimmy Curry, Glen LeGros, Wade LeGros, Trey Hammons, Chad Guidry, Branden Guidry, Kevin Hammons and Shawn Hebert.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.