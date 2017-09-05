Ronald Demeritt

Ronald Demeritt passed on Sept. 3, 2017, at the age of 74 with his family at his side.

A service will be held at Miguez Funeral Home with full Military Honors on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Paul Estes officiating.

Visitation will be held at Miguez Funeral Home Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 5-8 p.m. and will resume Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Ronnie was born and raised in Jennings. He proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1968-1970, where he earned a Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge (CIB).

Ronnie was very active with youth in Jennings, assisting with the Jennings High School football team and cheerleading squads. In later years, he continued to be active with the youth in organizations such as Pony Baseball (Director). Additionally, he contributed to the Parks and Recreation Department for over 20 years. Ronnie has been known to many (both kids and adults) as “the candy man” and “the biscuit man.”

Ronnie attended services at Christian Family Fellowship with Paul Estes as Minister.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carla Ruth Demeritt; his son, Shawn (Jill), and daughter, Rachel (Corey), both of Lake Charles; his grandchildren, Brady, Zac and soon-to-be-born Knox.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Bernice and Luther Touchet; and his grandparents, Rose and Ophie Newman.

Pallbearers for his military service will be Shawn Demeritt, Matt Solari, Jeff Person, Derek Leblanc, Corey Manuel and Kenny Gary.

The family wishes to especially thank Hospice for their kind, attentive care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Boy’s Village, 7378 Hwy 90E, Lake Charles, LA. 70615.

