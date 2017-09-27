Rudy Paul Soileau

1934-2017

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Mr. Rudy Paul Soileau announces his passing on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at Camelot Brookside in Jennings at the age of 83.

Memorial services for Mr. Soileau will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Soileau was a native of Eunice and a resident of Jennings for one year, moving from Slidell. He retired as a Commercial Insurance Safety Engineer. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and sail. He was part of the Corvette Club and was part of the Quick Draw Western Club.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Gertie “Dolly” Thibodeaux Soileau; two daughters, Maureen Frieson of Marksville and Cheryl Estep of Slidell; two sons, David Soileau of Picayune, Miss., and Michael Soileau of Slidell; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Zetta Vasseur Soileau.

The family request no flower arrangements, but rather donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. They would also like to thank the staff of Camelot Brookside and LAMM Hospice for their compassion and care while taking care of Rudy.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com .