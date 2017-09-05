Southern hospitality? Budget Inn accused of selling donated food, evicting refugees

Evacuees and volunteers say the Budget Inn north of Jennings has been charging Harvey victims for donated meals and threatening lodgers with eviction, even if their rooms are covered under FEMA.

Linda Hopkins and Julia Cross, along with their families, were evacuated from Orange, Texas, by the Cajun Navy on Aug. 30 then bussed to Lake Charles. Instead of being transported to Alexandria with other evacuees, the family searched for hotels online and ultimately booked rooms with the Budget Inn on La. 26.

“We booked online, but it didn’t look like this place,” Hopkins said from her hotel room Monday night. “We had no place else to go. We just got off I-10 and we didn’t know there was anything else to choose from. We asked (a Budget Inn employee) if there were other hotels and he said this is the best Jennings has.”

With no other local rooms available, the group has remained at the hotel but says their stay has been anything but a friendly experience.