Storm creates problems for La. farmers

VINTON — Farmers Adam Habetz and Josh Sikes were getting their first look at their crops on Aug. 30 just after Tropical Storm Harvey had passed over western Calcasieu Parish.

“I was not expecting this,” Sikes said as he looked over about 80 acres of flooded soybeans. “I’m going to lose a lot of beans.”

But a larger area of his soybeans on higher ground appeared to have been spared from high water.

Rice that should have been harvested was already sprouting in Sikes’ and Habetz’s fields, not from flooding but from being continuously wet with constant rainfall.

Near the Texas-Louisiana line, Habetz has about 115 acres left to harvest after harvesting 125 acres, and Sikes said he still had 600 acres remaining after harvesting 250 acres.

LSU AgCenter extension rice specialist Dustin Harrell said sprouted rice can still be sold and milled, although farmers will get less money for damaged grain. If the grain is broken, it can be used for pet food.

A phone survey revealed that about 10,000 acres of first-crop rice remains left for harvest in south Louisiana, he said. The state has almost 400,000 acres of rice this year.