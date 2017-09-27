Tamea Pilgrim Robert

Funeral services for Mrs. Tamea Pilgrim Robert, 90, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 2:30-9 p.m. today, Wednesday, and will continue from 8 a.m. Thursday until time of services. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Mrs. Robert was born Oct. 3, 1926, in Elton to Albert Lee and Sadie Smith Pilgrim.

Mrs. Robert died at 9:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 in Jeff Davis Living Center.

Mrs. Robert attended S.L.I. (now the University of Louisiana in Lafayette) and Hotel Dieu in New Orleans, majoring in nursing. She worked for years at Jennings American Legion Hospital as an LPN before returning to school and obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at McNeese University in Lake Charles. She continued to work first as an RN and later as Director of Nursing at the American Legion until her retirement. After retirement, she continued a part-time nursing career providing home health care.

Mrs. Robert loved gardening, reading and took great pride in her career as a nurse.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharyn Robert of Crowley; two sons, Forrest Robert of Jennings and Douglas Robert of Colorado; one brother, Stanley Pilgrim and wife Susan of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Tara Landrum Hebert, Elizabeth Landrum, Jeffrey Robert, Jay Robert, Damon Robert and Jenna Robert; and her three great-granddaughters, Averie and Adyson Hebert and Sloane Borne-Robert.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Sidney Robert, Jr., her parents, Albert Lee and Sadie (Smith) Pilgrim; and her half-brother, Carl Albert Pilgrim.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Carnegie Library or the Zigler Museum in Jennings.

