Teacher accused of improper relationship with student

A 26-year-old Jennings High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student over a period of time.

Rachel Gillespie of Jennings was booked in to the parish jail Thursday afternoon on a single charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. She was held for a matter of minutes before being released on a $25,000 bond.

On Aug. 22, the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) was contacted by Jeff Davis Parish School Board administrators, who reported that a teacher was alleged to have had an improper relationship with a student. JDSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said information gathered during an investigation led detectives to request an arrest warrant.

At this time, Ivey said, investigators believe Gillespie was only involved with one student.

Due to conflicts of interest, District Attorney Michael Cassidy recused his office from the case, and 31st Judicial District Judge Steve Gunnell recused himself, as well. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office will handle the case, while the Louisiana Supreme Court appointed retired judge Durwood Conque to hear the case.

When contacted for comments, JDP Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur said that due to policy, he could not discuss personnel matters.