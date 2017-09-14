Three killed in I-10 head-on collision

Three people were killed on I-10 yesterday, and two others were seriously injured, when a vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle head-on between Welsh and Lacassine.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Information Officer Sgt. James Anderson, on September 13, shortly after 5 p.m., troopers with LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 east of Lacassine. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Mazda 3 was traveling east on I-10 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the median and struck head-on a 2017 Ram heavy duty truck pulling a trailer traveling on the westbound inside lane.

Anderson said three people in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jeff Davis Parish Coroner’s Office, and a fourth passenger in the Mazda was transported from the scene with serious injuries. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Ram truck, 56-year-old Paul Albert of Lafayette, was transported from the scene by air ambulance to Lafayette General Hospital with serious injuries.