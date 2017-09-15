TOTAL DOMINATION: Guillory, Rambin impressive in Dogs’ 41-3 win over Lake Arthur

IOTA – The Iota Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in each of the first three periods here last night to run away with a 41-3 win over the visiting Lake Arthur Tigers in a non-district battle. Senior halfback Kaleb Guillory rushed for 292 yards on just 18 carries and added four touchdowns for his night’s work.

“We talked all week about how physical this game would be,” commented Iota head coach Josh Andrus. “But we also told them they had to be mentally tough also, and I think we only had two missed assignments all night. We knew Lake Arthur was really big up front on defense, so we challenged our offensive line and they really responded tonight.”

Iota moves to 3-0 for the season, while the Tigers fall to 1-1 with the loss.

Tiger head coach Mark Deshotel noted the main difference in the contest was the physicality of the Bulldogs. “They just physically whipped us up front. Nothing went our way tonight. Two very promising drives end in lost fumbles, and then we have a chance to run back a kickoff all the way and a referee gets in the way long enough for us to get tackled. But the bottom line is they were just tougher than us tonight.”