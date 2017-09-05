Wade Lewis ‘Bear’ Robicheaux

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady Seven of Dolors Catholic Church for Wade “Bear” Robicheaux, 55, of Roanoke on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at noon, with Father Alan Trouille officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 8 a.m. until the time of his Mass.

Wade will be laid to rest in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Wade was born in Kinder on Jan. 26, 1962, to Ronald Robicheaux and Sybil Richard Robicheaux.

Wade was called to his heavenly Father on Aug. 26, 2017.

Wade was a machinist for Lo Lift. He loved playing guitar, cooking barbecue and fishing. Wade was an avid Saints fan and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Wade is survived by his parents, Ronald and Sybil Richard Robicheaux of Welsh; his two daughters, Jennifer Spraggins of Baton Rouge and Kayloni Jeane (Michael) of Natchitoches; his brother, Nathan Robicheaux (Kathy) of Welsh; and his granddaughter, Farryn Jeane of Natchitoches.

